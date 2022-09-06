Queens University Opens Atrium Health Wellness Center

Queens University of Charlotte cut the ribbon on a newly renovated, on-campus health and wellness center to be operated by Atrium Health. Part of a recently announced multi-year agreement to enhance student health services, Atrium Health will manage university health and wellness services, including behavioral health and sports medicine.

“This partnership is a very big deal for the entire Queens community and, most importantly, our students,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “We know that students flourish in the classroom and in the community when they have access to a comprehensive suite of world-class wellness support resources and health services.

“Atrium Health is pleased to join forces with Queens University of Charlotte to bring the highest quality care to campus, in terms of health and wellness, mental health and sports medicine,” said Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “We are grateful to President Lugo and Queens University leadership for making this profound commitment in direct service of their own students so that they can both feel their best and be their best.”

MORE …