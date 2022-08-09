Queens University Partners With HomeTown Ticketing

With the Royals’ first official NCAA Division I season approaching, Queens University of Charlotte announces its partnership with HomeTown Ticketing.



“We are excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing for our digital ticketing platform this year,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout.” Moving to a cashless system will create a seamless process at the gate improving the pace at which we can get fans into our games. This will only improve the fan experience moving forward at Queens Athletics events as we embark upon our first season as the only private NCAA Division I institution in the city of Charlotte.”

