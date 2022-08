Central Piedmont Community College is holding in-person group workshops on Fridays for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) assistance.

Available on Fridays from 2–4 p.m, on the following campuses:

Cato Campus: Cato I, Room 232

Harris Campus: Harris I, Room 2113

Levine Campus: Levine I, Room 2213

Merancas Campus: Merancas IV, Room 104

