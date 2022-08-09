Charlotte 49ers Add Highly Respected Assistant Softball Coach

Charlotte 49ers head softball coach Ashley Chastain has named C.J. Leighton as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. Leighton spent five years with Kentucky softball as a manager and graduate assistant.

“We are thrilled to welcome CJ Leighton to our program as a member of our coaching staff,” said Chastain. “From our first conversation, I knew CJ was the guy for our position. He has a passion for the game that is going to show through while working with our players. CJ comes from a top NCAA softball program at Kentucky that is highly respected and we can’t wait to add his strengths and skill set to our program.

