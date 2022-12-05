Queens University Sets Records At Indoor Track & Field College Kickoff

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s track and field programs had great debuts on Saturday at the Winston Salem College Kickoff as multiple athletes hit personal bests and top 25 finishes across the board. The event saw some of the best programs across all NCAA Divisions compete, including Division I opponents from Queens, Charlotte, Davidson, Duke, Elon, NC A&T, NC Central, NC State, USC Upstate, and Wake Forest.

