Queens University Soccer Star Matheus Rhormens Named Goalkeeper of the Week

Queens University of Charlotte men’s soccer goalkeeper Matheus Rhormens was named the Atlantic Sun Goalkeeper of the Week for his week six performance, as officially announced by the league on Monday afternoon. Rhormens becomes the third player this season to earn weekly honors from Queens and the 13th Royal since joining the league to earn weekly nods.



“Matheus delivered another outstanding performance this weekend securing his third consecutive clean sheet in conference play,” said head coach Oliver Carias. “He’s been phenomenal for our team, and it highlights just how solid we are defensively, starting with our forwards! It makes a huge difference when the entire team takes pride in defending. Congratulations to Matheus and the whole squad for earning our third clean sheet and remaining the only team in the conference yet to concede a goal.”



In his only start of the week at Bellarmine, the Sao Paulo, Brazil native improved to 2-1-2 with his third straight shutout. Rhormens faced 17 shots and picked up three saves to keep the Knights’ offense scoreless. The 6-3 goalkeeper has faced 15 or more shots in every outing this season and continues to keep opponents off the board.



Despite being a freshman, Rhormens leads the ASUN in goals against average as he has surrendered only four goals across five matches. In addition, the rookie leads the league in save percentage at .857 and sits tied for second in shutouts. After starting league play with two of the top preseason favorites in the ASUN, Rhormens has held both offenses scoreless.



Rhormens joined Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi and Caleb Woodard as weekly honorees from Queens this season.



Queens is set to return to the pitch on Saturday, October 12th when the Royals welcome Stetson University. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus. Queens will be looking to make amends in the series after dropping the first two outings 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.



