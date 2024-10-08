Central Piedmont Hosting Self-Care Check-Ins Oct 15

Take a moment for yourself and join Central Piedmont’s Harper Campus for a self-care check-in!

This event is all about helping you discover new ways to take care of your well-being.

Event Details:

When: Tue., Oct. 15

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Harper IV Building, outside the Student Engagement Office

Activities:

Free self-care assessment: Learn more about your current self-care practices.

Self-care tips: Get practical advice to enhance your well-being.

Raffle entry: Stand a chance to win a self-care book!



Make time for yourself—your well-being matters! For more information, contact Brittany Lutton.

