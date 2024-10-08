Le Corbusier Exhibit Reception At Charlotte Oct 16

Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | 3pm to 5pm

Storrs, Lambla Gallery

9115 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The 150+ models of the works of Le Corbusier (1887-1965) included in this exhibition are from the private collection of RT+Q Architects, Singapore. The models are the products, observations and discoveries of office interns. Over the last 20 years, it has been a ‘tradition’ for RT+Q interns to spend their first week studying and building a scaled model of a Le Corbusier project. Rather than filling up minds with lessons at the office, the aim is to open them up and acquaint the aspiring architect with the diverse design legacy of arguably the most encyclopedic architect of the 20th century.

While most built projects are represented, RT+Q believes the true merits of the collection lies in the lesser-known unbuilt projects. The range of projects also testifies to the diversity in form, materials, program, clientele, etc. of Le Corbusier’s oeuvre.

We thank the following for organizing and offering this important exhibition: Foundation Le Corbusier, the Alliance Française Singapore, Singapore University of Technology and Design, National University Singapore, and Singapore Institute of Architects.

This exhibition will run in the Lambla Gallery September 30- October 25, 2024.

