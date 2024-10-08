Charlotte’s Office Of Sustainability Achieving Zero Waste Goal

Zero waste is an ambitious goal that Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability is achieving through the Zero Waste Stadium initiative with help from volunteers, including students from the Honors College.



Zero Waste is based on diverting as much waste as possible from going to the landfill, and promotes source reduction, reuse, recycling and compost as alternatives to landfilling waste. Charlotte’s Zero Waste Stadium initiative, coordinated by facilities management, business services (and contractor Chartwells) and athletics, covers all home football games, plus the day after sorting events.



At these games, cups, tubs, bottles and cans are collected for recycling, while all food waste and paper packaging goes to a compost facility. Volunteers and paid staff work together the day after the game to sort items collected. Every bag is opened, inspected and sorted into “waste streams” including several categories of recycling (cardboard, paper, bottles, cans and several plastics), compost and trash. Sorted materials are carted to dumpsters for delivery to local companies.



“Through our efforts, we are building appreciation for both the professional staff who clean the campus and for the valuable materials we can cycle into our local economy,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. “Carrying and sorting a stadium load of waste lets students see what it takes to handle waste responsibly.”



To some, the efforts of sorting through tons of stadium waste may sound extreme. However, post-event sorting is routine for large event venues and is recommended in the waste management playbooks of the Green Sports Alliance.



Charlotte’s extra efforts ensure that composting or recycling companies receive clean shipments of these valuable materials from Charlotte. A shipment with too much trash could be rejected and end up lost to a landfill, echoed by a loss of jobs and materials for the North Carolina economy.



Janiaya Cobbs, a sophomore computer engineering honors student, volunteers with the zero waste crew sorting trash from recyclable materials, such as plastic bottles and aluminum cans, and makes sure waste is put in the appropriate bags. While it might not be the most desirable volunteer role, Cobbs realizes the impact the initiative has on the community and environment.

“It is important for students to help with projects such as this one because it helps them gain perspective and lets them see what goes on behind the curtains for things they take for granted,” said Cobbs. “My efforts allow for a cleaner and healthier community, which is something I’m proud of.”

MORE >>>