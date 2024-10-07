2024 Registering, Early Voting, And Campus Election Events At Charlotte

The 2024 election season is underway, with election day Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here is what you need to know about registering to vote, early voting and campus events related to this year’s election.

In-person early voting

Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 17, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Cone University Center, Room 110. Students, faculty, staff and members of the public who reside in Mecklenburg County can cast their ballots or register to vote during early voting. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. You will need a state-issued photo ID to vote. UNC Charlotte physical 49er ID cards are an approved photo ID; 49er mobile IDs are not. See all early voting sites in North Carolina.

Where college students may register to vote

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, a college or university student may register and vote in the county where they go to school if the student is physically present in the school community and does not intend to return to his or her former home after graduation. However, if the student intends to return to their former home after graduation, then they should remain registered in their hometown and explore the option of receiving an absentee ballot.



If the student does not know where he or she will go after college, they may register in their college community or remain registered at home. If a student registers at his or her school address, that registration cancels any previous registration.

Voter Registration assistance

UNC Charlotte’s voter registration strategy is centered on its partnership with TurboVote, a nonpartisan company that guides users through the voter registration process and absentee ballot request process. Using a UNC Charlotte email address, faculty, staff and students can sign up at charlotte.turbovote.org. The deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11.

Important election reminders and resources

Check out this 2024 election guide compiled by Atkins Library.

You will need a state-issued photo ID to vote. UNC Charlotte Physical 49er ID cards are an approved photo ID; 49er Mobile IDs are not.

To check your registration status or view your sample ballot, use the North Carolina Voter Lookup Tool.

. Request an absentee ballot online.

Participate in upcoming events

Swarm the Polls!

Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHHS Plaza

Join Hornets Sports and Entertainment, the 49er Democracy Experience and You Can Vote today for “Swarm the Polls,” a celebratory voter engagement initiative! Get registered to vote and learn about important election engagement information.

State of Democracy

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.

Zoom

The 2024 election season has seen a disturbing lack of confidence among some voters that elections are run in a free and fair manner. Some citizens say they “lack confidence” that their ballot will be counted and cast as they vote. What is the reason for this lack of confidence? In this year’s State of Democracy conversation, Martha Kropf and Mary Jo McGowan, faculty members in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and nationally recognized experts in election administration, will discuss election confidence and why we should feel confident that the elections are administered well by discussing what happens to ballots after you vote , including how election officials check their work.

Donut Forget to Vote

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Cone University Center

The 49er Democracy Experience is hosting Donut Forget to Vote. Stop by to ask questions about the early voting process. Your voice matters! All students will be greeted with delicious donuts.

49er democracy experience

For the UNC Charlotte community, the 49er Democracy Experience offers a dynamic, nonpartisan platform for learning about and engaging in civic life. The 49er Democracy Experience involves students in local, state and national elections through voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization. It is made up of a committee of stakeholders from across campus whose members develop the University’s strategic approach to campus wide student voting initiatives.

