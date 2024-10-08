Vote Early In The 2024 Election At Charlotte

Early voting for the Nov. 5, election begins Thursday, Oct. 17, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2. UNC Charlotte’s Cone University Center, Room 112, is an early voting site. Students, faculty, staff and members of the public who reside in Mecklenburg County can cast their ballots or register to vote during early voting.



You will need a state-issued photo ID to vote. UNC Charlotte physical 49er ID cards are an approved photo ID; 49er mobile IDs are not. See all early voting sites in North Carolina.

Early Voting Hours

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays (Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 20, Oct. 27): 1 to 5 p.m.

Where college students may register to vote

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, a college or university student may register and vote in the county where they go to school if the student is physically present in the school community and does not intend to return to his or her former home after graduation. However, if the student intends to return to their former home after graduation, then they should remain registered in their hometown and explore the option of receiving an absentee ballot.

If the student does not know where he or she will go after college, they may register in their college community or remain registered at home. If a student registers at his or her school address, that registration cancels any previous registration.

49er democracy experience

For the UNC Charlotte community, the 49er Democracy Experience offers a dynamic, nonpartisan platform for learning about and engaging in civic life. The 49er Democracy Experience involves students in local, state and national elections through voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization. It is made up of a committee of stakeholders from across campus whose members develop the University’s strategic approach to campus wide student voting initiatives.

