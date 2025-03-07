Queens University Star Grace Vetter Named Golfer Of The Week—Again

Queens University of Charlotte’s Grace Vetter of the women’s golf team has been named ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week. Vetter earned the honor for the Royals for the second straight week after Jillian Fatkin was recognized last week.

Vetter’s first-place finish at the Lady Bison Invitational helped propel the Royals to their first Division I team win in program history. She recorded 13 birdies at the tournament and finished with a score of -1 (73-70-69).

SOCIAL MEDIA

