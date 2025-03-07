Charlotte Ski And Snowboard Club Sees Success In Competition

The Ski and Snowboard Club is a group focused on bringing together students interested in hangout, have fun, and make the most of the “ice coast”. The group tries to go to mountains up north during Christmas break and plan pre and post season outdoors events.

The club also offers experienced riders the opportunity to compete at the college level. The UNC Charlotte Ski and Snowboard team is currently a member of the USCSA Southeast region and competes all across the East coast. It competes in the Alpine and Freestyle disciplines. The group has had multiple athletes place top 10 in conference, and the team as a whole has placed top 5 in conference.

The team has qualified and competed at the National Championships 4+ years now at mountains like Mammoth CA, Lake Placid NY, and Mt. Bachelor OR. It is hoping to give that same opportunity to its new members going forward.

Your donation is greatly appreciated and will help cover the cost of expenses related to the Ski & Snowboard Club.

