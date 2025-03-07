Charlotte Theatre Students And Faculty Involved In Children’s Theatre of Charlotte Production

UNC Charlotte theatre students, alumni, and staff are currently involved in the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s production of “Tiara’a Hat Parade,” running now through March 9.

Charlotte theatre student Kat Fletcher is the assistant lighting designer

Visiting Assistant Professor Margarette Joyner designed the costumes

Charlotte Alumnus Gbale Allen '15 is the wardrobe supervisor

Adapted for the stage by Paige Hernandez, “Tiara’a Hat Parade” is a heartwarming mother-daughter story based on the book by Kelly Starling Lyons. Congrats to all involved on a great run so far!

Spirited Tiara loves modeling hats from her Momma’s shop, bringing joy to all their customers. But when a new store opens in town and threatens the family business, Tiara sets out to turn things around. This touching story shows how one small gesture can impact an entire community.

Learn more about the production at ctcharlotte.org/online/article/tiara!

Photos courtesy of Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

