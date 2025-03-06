JCSU Celebrates Social Work Month With Spotlight On Eliana Moultrie

In honor of Social Work Month, Johnson C. Smith University will spotlight a student from the Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Social Work programs each week in March. Today’s spotlight features Eliana Moultrie, an El Paso, Texas, native and a senior in JCSU’s Bachelor of Social Work program.

Why did you choose to study social work?

I chose to study social work because I have always wanted to help individuals. As a student athlete who didn’t have anyone to talk to, I want to be the one people can put their trust in and help them succeed in their lives.

What do you like about being a social work major at JCSU?

I really enjoy the professors encouraging us to work together and work hard for our future. Being so connected and supported has given me so much confidence that I didn’t think I had.

What would you like to do when you leave JCSU?

I will be continuing my education at JCSU to get my MSW. I would love to get an internship with the Carolina Panthers as a sports social worker and help athletes who struggle with their mental health.

What is something unique that has happened to you while you have been a social work student at JCSU?

I think just being in social work is unique, but becoming nominated for “Student Spotlight” is such an honor and a blessing for me. I have also heard so many different stories that have opened my eyes and heart and made me realize this is the field I want to be in after all.

How do you feel that JCSU’s social work program has prepared (or is preparing you for) life after college?

The JCSU social work program has prepared me a lot. I feel very confident with what I can do for people. All the presentations, essays, case notes, and everything else have a purpose, and I am confident and motivated that they have prepared me.

What would you like people to know about your experience as a social work major at JCSU?

My experience has been hard but definitely worth it. I’ve made beautiful relationships with my fellow classmates, and they all motivate each other to make the world a better place. God is my guide in everything I do, and I strive to help others.

