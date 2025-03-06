Central Piedmont SGA Executive Board Applications Open 2025-2026

Ready to make a difference on campus? Get involved with the Central Piedmont Student Government Association (SGA) and become a voice for your peers!

Join a vibrant community of student leaders dedicated to shaping the future of our school. Whether you have a passion for advocacy or event planning or just want to make your mark, there’s a place for you in the SGA. Develop invaluable leadership skills, network with faculty and fellow students, and create lasting memories. Don’t just attend school—leave a legacy. Apply to the SGA today and be the change you wish to see on campus!

Apply before March 31st

