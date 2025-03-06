Charlotte Softball’s Jenna Lord Named National Player Of The Week

Jenna Lord earned her second Player of the Week honor this week on Tuesday afternoon when she was named D1Softball Player of the Week one day after being named American Conference Softball Player of the Week.

Lord had quite the performance last week, which included hitting at a .500 average with eight hits, and six homers in five games including one grand slam. Lord managed two multi-homer games against USC Upstate and Youngstown St. to help propel Charlotte to a two-win day in Rock Hill at the Coach Cooke Memorial last Friday. Lord also managed to rack up a .529 on-base percentage and slugged at 1.625.

This is the first national Player of The Week honor for Charlotte Softball.

