Scrolling Smarter: Managing Your Digital Privacy At Charlotte March 19

Behind the Screens Series: Exploring Social Media Ownership and Digital Privacy

10 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 19

Halton Reading Room

Join the Critical Media Literacy Collaborative, Niner Times, and Atkins Library for a hands-on workshop designed to help you navigate the digital world with confidence. The workshop will begin with a brief overview of digital privacy and media literacy. Following this introduction, attendees can explore interactive stations where you can complete practical tasks like adjusting privacy settings on popular social media platforms, learning quick fact-checking techniques, and discovering tools to safeguard your personal information online.

