A Creative Life: Sue Lemmond Helms Reception At Charlotte March 14

Fri, Mar 14, 2025 | 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Galleries

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

This exhibition will be in the Rowe Galleries to March 21 and celebrates Sue Lemmond Helms’ creative spirit through her original artworks and photographs.

UNC Charlotte dedicated a new space for the creation and celebration of the arts and culture on September 12, 2024. A gift to the University from JS Helms Family Properties, the Sue Lemmond Helms Community Art House honors lifelong artist and arts educator Sue Lemmond Helms.

Lemmond Helms was a Charlotte native who graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and majored in art education at UNC Greensboro. An accomplished pianist, singer, and visual artist, she devoted herself to creative practice and education, teaching at various schools, ranging from elementary to high school, as well as art centers and Girl Scout gatherings. With her husband, Jerry Helms, she traveled to 35 different countries to acquire items for her collection, which she often shared with children to encourage their curiosity and cultural awareness. She passed away in 2012.

