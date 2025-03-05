WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Guest Speaker At JCSU’s Women’s Empowerment Brunch

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

As the CIAA Tournament celebrated the 50th Anniversary of The Women’s Championship Tournament, a few hundred women, including Johnson C. Smith University student leaders, faculty and staff gathered for the Women’s Empowerment Brunch.

It was a festive affair replete with a buffet brunch held in a grand ballroom inside the Baltimore Convention Center. Guests filed in dressed in team colors, from red and white power suits to glittery Gold and Blue ensembles.

The event boasted an elaborate buffet, but the centerpiece of the celebration was the fireside chat featuring WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes. The icon hit the stage to thunderous applause. The fireside chat centered around professional sports, the WNBA, female empowerment, and Swoopes’ legendary career.

Swoopes was the first player to sign with the WNBA. The pioneer carved a path of excellence in the league. Over the course of her career, Swoopes led her team to four WNBA championship wins. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star. In 2016 she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

During the CIAA event, the WNBA great said, “I am a basketball fan, period. When I look at where the WNBA is today, the W is it.” she revealed.

Dr. Rochelle Woods, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Operational Excellence at JCSU said Swoopes commanded the attention of the entire room.

“It was powerful to see Sheryl Swoopes talk about her journey as the first woman signed in the WNBA. Thinking about being a trailblazing woman with so many accomplishments was inspiring. It reminded me of how far we have to go” Woods said.

Dr. Denisha Hendricks, Director of Athletics for JCSU said she felt inspired by the testimony of Swoopes and the moderator, Kimberly Blackwell, who revealed she served as Swoopes’ agent long ago.

“I didn’t realize she had a female agent. The back story was interesting! They also shared the Sheryl Swoopes Nike commercial from decades ago. I remember how cool it was back then for a black woman to have her own shoe. It moved me to see her. As a woman in athletics it was amazing to see that the seeds had been planted along the way. I had witnessed all she had achieved,” Hendricks shared.

When Swoopes compared her love of the NBA with her love of the WNBA, she admitted, there are so many variables to consider.

“The women are finally getting the respect they deserve and some of the bags they deserve” Swoopes said in celebration.

Over the course of her career, Swoopes, who began playing basketball at the age of seven, won three Olympic gold medals and was the WNBA MVP three times. Even with the accolades, Swooops says she understands the importance of mental and physical health awareness. She launched a non-profit called Back to Our Roots that educates young people on their “ancestral heritage” through travel, food education, seminars, and basketball camps.

While Swoopes admits the WNBA is on the rise, she had some wise words for the NBA, particularly when it comes to the All Star Game.

“I think men should engage in some kind of one-on-one competition.” Men’s basketball may be a mainstay in need of some upgrades.

As the Women’s Empowerment Brunch ended, Swoopes posed for pictures with CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams, Mr. and Miss JCSU along with JCSU faculty, staff, alumni, and administrators. Swoopes made it clear: women can change history by #SharingHerStory.

