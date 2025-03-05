Central Piedmont Nominations Open For May 2025 Commencement Speakers

Central Piedmont’s Graduation Committee is now accepting nominations for graduates to serve as the student speakers at the May 2025 commencement. This is an amazing opportunity to share their stories and represent their fellow graduates at these special events.

One speaker will be selected for the 10 a.m. ceremony, and a second will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Nomination Deadline: March 17

Interviews and Selection: Concludes by April 11

Open to students graduating in Spring 2025.

Must be registered and cleared by the graduation department.

Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be passing their current coursework.

Students selected for an interview must prepare a brief written reflection (speech) on their college experience and the message they would like to convey to their fellow graduates.

The chosen speakers will receive guidance, rehearsal, and support to prepare their remarks for the big day.

Think you would be a great nominee? Fill out the student speaker nomination form.

For any questions, contact Katrina Johnson.

Are you curious about what a student speaker’s remarks might entail? Check out the remarks from May 2024 commencement speaker N’dianor Gbandala.

