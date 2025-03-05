Ayana Ross’s “When Two or More Are Gathered” At Charlotte Through April 7

The UNC Charlotte Projective Eye Gallery is pleased to present “When Two or More Are Gathered,” featuring works by Ayana Ross, curated by Yvonne Bynoe. The exhibition will be on view February 25 through April 7, with a reception and artist talk on March 20.

Ayana Ross is a figurative oil painter whose work combines traditional oil painting techniques and figurative realism with intricate patterns and decorative design, creating a visual language that evokes nostalgia, elevates her subjects, and provides deeper narrative context. Ross captures everyday people and moments, layering stories that examine identity, race, and a broader evaluation of our societal values, while drawing connections between ordinary experiences and universal lessons.

Among her achievements, Ross was awarded the 2021 Bennett Prize, a national award for women figurative artists; the 2022 National Black Arts Festival’s “Horizons Award” in Visual Arts; a Spring 2024 Mellon Arts and Practitioner Fellowship through Yale University; and the 2024 Eben Demarest Award.

A Georgia native, Ross currently lives and works in the metro Atlanta area. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design (2021) and a Master of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from UNC Greensboro (2014).

