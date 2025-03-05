David Gunkel, Author Of  “Person, Thing, Robot” At Charlotte April 8

Robots are a curious sort of thing. On the one hand, they are designed and manufactured technological artifacts. They are things. Yet, and on the other hand, these things are not quite like other things. They seem to have social presence. They are able to talk and interact with us. And many are designed to mimic or simulate the capabilities and behaviors that are commonly associated with human or animal intelligence. Robots therefore invite and encourage zoomorphism, anthropomorphism, and even personification. In his book Person, Thing, Robot (MIT Press, 2023), David J. Gunkel sets out to answer the vexing question: What exactly is a robot? Rather than try to fit robots and artificial intelligence into the existing moral and legal categories by way of arguing for either their reification or personification, however, Gunkel argues for a revolutionary reformulation of the entire system, developing a new approach to technology ethics that can scale to the unique opportunities and challenges of the twenty-first century and beyond.

Time: April 8, 2025 (Tuesday) 11:30am-12:45pm

Place: UNC Charlotte Student Union Movie Theater and on Zoom

Click here for in-person registration

Click here for zoom/hybrid

Dr. David J. Gunkel (PhD, Philosophy, DePaul University) is Presidential Research, Scholarship and Artistry Professor in the Department of Communication at Northern Illinois University (USA) and Professor of Applied Ethics at Łazarski University in Warsaw, Poland. He is an award-winning educator, researcher, and author, specializing in the philosophy of technology with a focus on the moral and legal challenges of artificial intelligence and robots. He is the author of over 100 scholarly articles and has published seventeen books, including Thinking Otherwise: Philosophy, Communication, Technology (Purdue University Press 2007), The Machine Question: Critical Perspectives on AI, Robots, and Ethics (MIT Press 2012), Robot Rights (MIT Press 2018), and Person, Thing, Robot: A Moral and Legal Ontology for the 21st Century and Beyond (MIT Press 2023

MORE >>>