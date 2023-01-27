Queens University Triathlon Named CTCA Scholar All-American Team

Six Royals from the Queens University of Charlotte triathlon team have been honored on the CTCA Scholar All-American Team. Additionally, Queens was named a CTCA Scholar All-American team after recording a 3.81 GPA during the fall semester.



The Royals had the most representation on the first team as Natalia Hidalgo Martinez, Cara MacDonald, Letizia Martinelli, and Sam McInnes were recognized on the squad. Individuals with a 3.5 GPA or higher that finished in the top 20 at the national championship earned the honor.

All other triathletes that competed at the national meet and had a 3.5 GPA or higher were named to the honorable mention squad. This included Natalie Bash and Weronika Ptasznska.

MORE >>>