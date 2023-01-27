Queens University Defender Named To Preseason All-Conference Team

Queens University of Charlotte’s Grace Guglielmo has been named to the 2023 ASUN Conference Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-Conference team, announced today. Guglielmo is the first Royal to earn a spot on any preseason all-conference team since Queens began its transition to NCAA DI as a member of the ASUN Conference on July 1.



Guglielmo is a fifth-year defender and two-year captain from West Babylon, N.Y. The 2022 IWLCA DII Defender of the Year totaled 89 draw controls, 43 ground balls, and 41 caused turnovers last season after starting in 19 games last season as the Royals reached the national semifinals for the third straight time. During the regular season, Guglielmo earned SAC All-Conference first-team accolades and was tabbed a USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American First-Team selection in addition to earning IWLCA All-Region and All-American honors.

