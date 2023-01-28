Charlotte Alumnus Is Candid As CEO Of Premier Outdoor Clothing Company

His journey from a finance major at UNC Charlotte to the position of CEO of Patagonia, the American outdoor clothing company committed to environmental preservation, has taken him to many states and across multiple continents. He began his career with Black Diamond Equipment, serving in a variety of roles including director of Black Diamond Asia, vice president of supply chain management and brand president. In 2014, he joined Patagonia to oversee its operations in Europe and the Middle East and was named CEO in 2020.

Through it all, Ryan Gellert ’94 has been driven by his pursuit of knowledge and his desire to leave the world better — and healthier — than he found it. Here, Gellert shares insights about leadership informed by a global pandemic and what drives his passion in all he does.

MORE >>>