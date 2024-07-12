Queens University’s Jen Brown Hires Exceptional Talent In Toia Giggetts

Queens University of Charlotte Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jen Brown has announced Toia Giggetts will be the newest addition to the Women’s Basketball coaching staff. Giggetts played for Coach Brown in her second year as an assistant coach at JMU.

“We are thrilled to welcome Toia Giggetts as our new assistant women’s basketball coach” said Head Coach Jen Brown. “This is a full circle moment for me as a Head Coach. Toia Giggetts was one of my first impact recruits, I had the pleasure of coaching and developing at JMU. I witnessed firsthand her exceptional talent and dedication to the game. She’s a proven winner on and off the court. Toia’s college accolades and going on to play professionally afterwards speaks for itself. I am incredibly proud of her growth. Moreover, I am confident that her experience and passion for basketball will inspire and elevate our program.”

Giggetts comes to the Queen City after a year at Hampton University as the assistant women’s basketball coach. She worked as the head coach of Norfolk Express, an AAU basketball organization, for two years. Giggetts also spent two years as a professional basketball player for Lancy Plo in Geneva,Switzerland where she ended her first season as the top scorer on the team.

Prior to Giggetts’ professional career she was a standout at James Madison University. She was a part of Brown’s most successful season at JMU where the Dukes finished 29-6 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Championship tournament. Giggetts averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 29 blocks.

“This is a full circle moment Queens is allowing me to have,” said Giggetts. “From playing on the court for Coach Brown to coaching on the sideline with her. I’m excited to be a part of this program and making a statement in the ASUN!”

