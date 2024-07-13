Charlotte Alum Demond Martin Visions Assets Of Access Available To All The People

By MICHAEL J. SOLENDER

Demond Martin ’97 was barely six months into his job as assistant to the White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles, when his car broke down. It was 1997. Martin was a fresh graduate from UNC Charlotte with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, distinguished service as SGA president in his sophomore year and a tenure of academic achievement and student advocacy.

The previous summer, Martin held a position in the White House supporting Vice President Al Gore’s finance director. It was his standout performance that led him to the coveted new full-time role in the West Wing — a position that required him to be first into the office daily — regardless of the cooperation of his ill-tempered economy car.

“I was living in Alexandria, Virginia, on a fraternity brother’s couch,” recalled Martin. “I had no money, zero. And Erskine heard about it later, and came to me and said, ‘Come on, I’m living in this big house in Georgetown by myself. Why don’t you just move in with me?’ And initially, I of course said no, but I soon realized I had no other options.” The unlikely roommates formed a deep bond of friendship. Bowles became a close mentor to Martin and often introduced him to others as his own son. The connection was so close and special, Martin saw how it shifted others’ perception of his capabilities and talents. In his new boss, Martin saw how the values of dedication, community and impact influenced the trajectory of others.

Martin reflected on how the relationship cemented the way he’s come to support others, especially young people, who cross his path. “The way he treated me and spoke about me to others signaled to those who would’ve believed the false narrative of what a Black kid was to look at me more closely. It endeared them to me in a way that I couldn’t have by myself. That mentorship and sponsorship of my life is unlike anything I could have imagined. I know with great clarity that opportunity is not evenly distributed, but talent is.”

