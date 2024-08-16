RecFest At Charlotte Aug 18

Date: Sunday, August 18

Time: 4:30PM – 6:30PM

Location: UREC

RecFest will kick off the 2024 semester with fun, games, giveaways, live DJ, and food following the Chancellor’s Cookout and the Student Orgs Showcase.

Every August, University Recreation hosts RecFest. This event is designed to introduce students to the programs and services offered by the department, as well as offer an opportunity to meet campus partners, student organizations, and local businesses and vendors. This is a must to kick-off the new school year. Come early and bring your valid UNC Charlotte ID. Free T-shirt while supplies last.

