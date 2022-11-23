“Sensation Approaching Naming” Reception At UNC Charlotte Center City December 8

The Projective Eye Gallery presents Sensation Approaching Naming, featuring work by Walter Jule.

Alberta, Canada-based printmaker Walter Jule has earned numerous accolades for his unique creative approaches and his impact as a professor. His highly original, rigorous studio practice has laid the foundation for a lifetime of accomplishments and his work can be found in over 60 major public collections worldwide. He has been described as “the central figure in the Edmonton school of printmaking.”

December 8, 2022 – 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

