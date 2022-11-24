UNC Charlotte Alum Wins 2022 AIA Film Challenge

Architecture alumna Claire Shue is a member of the team that won the Grand Prize in the 2022 American Institute of Architects Film Challenge. The team’s film, a dream starts here, was created to build support for a community center in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina.

The 2022 AIA Film Challenge was to “produce films about architects working with civic leaders to design sustainable and equitable communities.” A five-member jury chose a dream starts here as the competition winner from among 65 submissions.

