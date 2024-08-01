Shohn Doty Brings Back A #1 Ranked Gaston College Baseball Team For 2024-2025

When Shohn Doty became Gaston College’s head baseball coach in the summer, he was convinced the school could be successful on a regional and national level.

Based on the Rhinos’ success, boy was he ever right.

Not only has Gaston College had an impressive 142-30 record in its three seasons since the school restarted athletics, it has gained national rankings each season capped by the school’s historic first No. 1 ranking.

A preseason No. 14 ranking sure seemed low after Gaston College won three of four games against national power (and No. 5-ranked) Walters State in the second weekend of the regular season gave an indication of future success.

By the end of February, the Rhinos were ranked No. 2 nationally in the midst of a school-record 26-game winning streak – and eventually became No. 1 in all national polls.

First ranked in the top spot by Dream Big Athletics on March 11, Gaston College would eventually be ranked No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll on March 25.

The Rhinos would be ranked No. 1 by the NJCAA in four polls, Dream Big Athletics in five polls and 2-Year Baseball in two polls.

Gaston College would eventually finish 51-8 overall, 20-4 in Region 10 and No. 11 in the final poll.

Seven Rhinos’ players were named to the All-Region 10 team for 2024 – Ben Karpowicz (outfield), Freddie Oliver (infield), Seth Christmas (catcher), Mason Smith (pitcher) and Landon Carr (pitcher) were named to the first team, Andrew Muraco (infield) to the second team and Karpowicz (outfield), Trent Murchison (outfield) and Muraco (second base) to the Golden Glove team. Also, Smith was named Region 10 pitcher of the year, Carr relief pitcher of the year and Karpowicz defensive player of the year.

Christmas also was named to the NJCAA Division I All-American second team and was honorable mention All-American by the National Scouting Bureau.

More importantly, 17 Gaston College players signed or committed to four-year colleges for next season – Carr (N.C. State), Christmas (Liberty), Calvert Clark (Appalachian State), J.J. DeVos (Mount Olive), Caleb Estes (Charlotte), Gabe Hernandez (Queens), Karpowicz (Campbell), Trevor Lucas (UNC Wilmington), Muraco (Old Dominion), Murchison (High Point), Wagner Morrissette (Iowa), Oliver (North Carolina A&T), Smith (Campbell), Sean Sullivan (Wingate), Shane Thorson (Memphis), Evan Vandenbosch (Georgia Southern) and Isaac Williams (Elon).

