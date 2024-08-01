Emily Allison Believes Queens University Charlotte Understands Her Generation

By JENNIFER DANIEL, PH.D.

Clichés exist because there are some ideas or experiences that are universal. One powerful cliché about students is the lightbulb moment. That describes the flash of understanding that a student gets when an idea or a concept clicks for them and opens a whole new pathway for thinking. Emily Allison ’28 is a student who seeks lightbulb moments. As a first-year student majoring in creative writing, she chose Queens University of Charlotte as the next place to find lightbulb moments.

Choosing creative writing is the logical progression of her learning as Allison was actively involved in speech and debate and spoken word poetry in high school. She twice represented South Carolina in the Poetry Out Loud nationals. She also traveled to national speech and debate competitions in Kentucky and Arizona.

In her senior year, she was elected president of her speech & debate team. This position was important to Allison’s growth as a leader. “The success and joy of the team was the important thing for me instead of my own personal success.”

By majoring in creative writing, Allison will engage a curriculum that will broaden the skills she began developing earlier by introducing her robust writing curriculum that not only includes creative writing but also literary studies and professional writing.

Another cliché is the idea that students do not really like school or learning, but for Allison the cliché does not apply. “The best part about learning is that I get to do it in a community.” Queens is the community that she knows will offer her a multitude of options for learning. As the former creative nonfiction editor for her high school, student-led magazine, Crashtest, Allison knows the powerful experience of learning by doing.

“As the nonfiction editor, I had my own personal vote in editorial meetings. I was in charge of formatting and proofreading the essays we received. And I responded to all the nonfiction submissions that were rejected with personalized emails.” This experiential learning is what excites her about Queens whether it is working on the Queens undergraduate journal, Quest, or the creative writing journal, Signet.

Taking classes that focus on publication gives students hands-on experience with valuable skillsets that they can take with them into internships, graduate school, or careers. Learning is not just about memorizing information; learning is about taking information and applying it to everyday actions. Working on projects such as Quest or Signet, teach students how to make ethical choices and how to work collaboratively to produce something they can be proud to create.

Allison is eager to interact with classmates who are as committed to learning as she is. “I want classes where we learn together and from one another. I want classes where we are all visible and have a voice.” She knew that the smaller class sizes at Queens could offer her that.

Connecting with the humanness of others is important to Allison. Queens is a community that offers her the chance to do just that. These connections are vital to her, and she understands that they are vital to her peers. “We’ve been raised to judge or to like or dislike the minute you open your phone. I want a connection. I want my professors to know my name. I want classmates who will reach out and support you. I want to share those lightbulb moments.”

Allison believes that Queens will foster openness to difference and understand who students are today. “A school needs to understand us and our generation. How we are and how we came to be us.”

Students such as Allison have navigated some difficult learning environments. They also understand that the right community will not only help them succeed but also help them grow and succeed together. The Queens community agrees and stands ready to grow alongside Allison and search for more lightbulb moments.

MORE >>>