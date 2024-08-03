Gen-AI Tools For Educators At Charlotte Aug 12

Mon, Aug 12, 2024 | 1pm to 2pm

This workshop introduces the exciting world of generative AI (GenAI) tools for college educators. A high-level overview of the generative AI landscape and how these tools use machine learning algorithms to generate creative content such as music, art, and text is reviewed. Examples of generative AI tools are shared and ways these tools can be used to enhance teaching and learning in the classroom and to boost academic productivity are discussed.

**Please Note – Registration for this event will close 24 hours before the event. If the event is schedule to for a Monday, registration will close the Friday before.**

MORE >>>