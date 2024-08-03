Teaching With Poll Everywhere At Charlotte Aug 13

Free Virtual Event

Tue, Aug 13, 2024 | 11:30am to 12:30pm

This workshop will introduce faculty/staff to Poll Everywhere, and how to use the student response software in classroom and other learning spaces. During the workshop participants will explore how to get registered and create polling content. We will also guide you on downloading your class roster from Canvas into Poll Everywhere. Once polling responses have been gathered, you will learn how to export grades from the polling responses into Canvas.

**Please Note – Registration for this event will close 24 hours before the event. If the event is schedule to for a Monday, registration will close the Friday before.**

