Charlotte Men’s Golf Selected For National Team Academic Award

The Charlotte 49ers men’s golf team has been named to the 2023-24 Team Academic Award list, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Tuesday afternoon. 240 schools across six divisions earned a GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award.

Charlotte finished the 2024 spring semester with a 3.206 GPA with a cumulative 3.181 GPA. East Carolina joined Charlotte as the two schools from The American to earn the recognition. A team must have a 3.50 GPA or above to earn President’s Special Recognition, or above a 3.0 to be recognized as an All-Academic Team. Last week, Justin Matthews and Ollie Smith were named to the Cobalt Golf GCAA All-America Scholars list.

You can find the full list of teams here.

