Introduction To Generative AI Writing At Charlotte Aug 12

Mon, Aug 12, 2024 | 10am to 11am

Join this workshop if you have never set-up an account or are a beginning user of generative AI (GenAI).

This hands-on workshop will cover an introduction to GenAI and MS CoPilot. Participants will set-up an account, learn how Generative AI produces a response, practice prompting, experiment with personalized learning techniques, and practice producing instructional materials that could be used in your courses.

**Please Note – Registration for this event will close 24 hours before the event. If the event is schedule to for a Monday, registration will close the Friday before.**

