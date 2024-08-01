Introduction To Generative AI Writing At Charlotte Aug 12
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 | 10am to 11am
Join this workshop if you have never set-up an account or are a beginning user of generative AI (GenAI).
This hands-on workshop will cover an introduction to GenAI and MS CoPilot. Participants will set-up an account, learn how Generative AI produces a response, practice prompting, experiment with personalized learning techniques, and practice producing instructional materials that could be used in your courses.
**Please Note – Registration for this event will close 24 hours before the event. If the event is schedule to for a Monday, registration will close the Friday before.**