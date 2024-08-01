Zoom AI Companion Available At Charlotte Aug 12

Mon, Aug 12, 2024 | 10am to 11am

Virtual Event

Zoom AI Companion will be available for Charlotte faculty, staff, and students on August 12, 2024. Zoom AI Companion provides a set of artificial intelligence capabilities designed to enhance collaboration and productivity among Zoom meeting participants. New AI features include In Meeting Questions, Smart Recording, and Meeting Summary. Join us for an overview of the AI Companion tools and learn how to enable these tools and best practices.

To register for this session, please log in to the Learning & Development portal and select Events Calendar.

This training is recorded. If you are unable to attend, you can request a copy by emailing carolyn.hart@charlotte.edu

