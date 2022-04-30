Students Lead Ecosystem Restoration At Pfeiffer University

The annual meeting of the North Carolina Native Plant Society, to be hosted by Pfeiffer University on June 11, will showcase efforts by Pfeiffer students to remove invasive plants on the Misenheimer, N.C. campus and replace them with native ones. It will also draw attention to native plants that have been incorporated into campus landscaping. “I’m teaching my students about invasive plants, how they endanger our ecosystem and what can be done to address that,” said Dr. Carrie DeJaco, Associate Professor of Biology and Environmental Science at Pfeiffer.

