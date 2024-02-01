Terrance Simien Performs At Queens University Charlotte Feb 15

February 15, 2024 7:30 PM

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts & Civic Engagement

Get ready to catch some beads! Terrance Simien and his bandmates serve up an authentic blend of New Orleans flavored world-funk-reggae-blues-American Zydeco roots music that beckons you to get on your feet and into the groove. A two-time Grammy-award-winning artist, Simien’s legendary live performances incorporate spoons on washboards, complex vocal harmonies and a diverse repertoire that feels more like a party than a show. Laissez les bons temps rouler! This Mardi Gras experience is part of their two-day residency at Queens.

“Simien is a zydeco master: His voice yearning like Sam Cooke, he delivers soul worthy of Stax greats and shows crossover class.” – Rolling Stone

Questions? Contact the Gambrell Center Box Office at 704-337-2466 or gambrelltix@queens.edu.

