Central Piedmont Provides Events For Networking With Employers
Central Piedmont Community College’s Work-it Wednesdays are on-campus recruiting events that provide opportunities to network with potential employers and learn more about the companies they represent.
Wed., Feb. 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Equitable | Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor
Wed., Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Bank of America | Cato Campus – Cato III, First Floor
- Best Impressions Caterers | Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor
- FS Food Group | Levine Campus – Levine III, Second Floor
- Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office | Merancas Campus – Merancas IV, First Floor
Wed., Feb 21., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Spectrum | Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor
Have questions? Contact Career Services (career.services@cpcc.edu) or make an appointment with a Career Counselor.