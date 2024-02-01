Central Piedmont Provides Events For Networking With Employers



Central Piedmont Community College’s Work-it Wednesdays are on-campus recruiting events that provide opportunities to network with potential employers and learn more about the companies they represent.

Wed., Feb. 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Equitable | Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor

Wed., Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wed., Feb 21., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Spectrum | Central Campus – Parr Center, First Floor

Have questions? Contact Career Services (career.services@cpcc.edu) or make an appointment with a Career Counselor.

MORE >>>