Charlotte’s Lucia Quiterio Recognized By The American Athletic Conference

Charlotte women’s tennis player Lucia Quiterio was named the American Athletic Conference’s Women’s Tennis Player of the Week as announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 30).



Quiterio was the only Niner to go a perfect 4-0 this past weekend at the Chapel Hill site of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, helping Charlotte split its two matches. Playing at the top spot in both singles and doubles, she helped CLT earn a pair of points against Kentucky with a 6-3 doubles win and a 7-5, 6-4 victory by herself. She continued her strong play the next day against Oregon with a 6-4 doubles win for Charlotte’s only doubles victory of the match before clinching the team victory in singles with a three-set win, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. The No. 98-ranked singles player in the country is currently 3-2 this spring as Charlotte’s top singles player and is 5-0 in doubles matches.



Quiterio is the first Charlotte women’s tennis player to earn a weekly award from the American Athletic Conference in CLT’s first season as a member of the league. She had one Conference USA weekly honor last season, making her one of four Niners to earn a weekly honor from C-USA. Overall, this is Charlotte’s 21st weekly honor spread across three different conferences (American, Conference USA, Atlantic 10).

