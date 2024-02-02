Charlotte Belk College Business Women Retreat Feb 2

Experience a two-day retreat in Greenville, South Carolina tailored for women in business, where all expenses are covered except one dinner. Engage in discussions on current business topics impacting women, alongside personal development workshops aimed at enhancing your skills.

This exclusive retreat offers a nurturing space to connect with your peers, gain insights, and expand your network. You will leave with actionable strategies to propel your personal and professional growth.

Immerse yourself in this empowering and transformative retreat designed to elevate your business journey.

