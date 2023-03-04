The Center For Entrepreneurship And Innovation At UNC Charlotte Graduates 19 Teams
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, in partnership with the City of Charlotte’s Small Business Ecosystem Grant, graduated 19 community and university teams, all who completed the six-week customer discovery program Charlotte Launch. The Spring 2023 Charlotte Launch Cohort, comprised of 7 community teams, 5 University Business Partners and 7 University teams and participated in business model generation activities, customer discovery and pitch practice to elevate their business, research and innovative ideas.