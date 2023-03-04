UNC Charlotte’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation hosted Mina Khalil, UNC Charlotte Alumnus and SBIR/STTR Program Manager at the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for a special Lunch and Learn workshop for faculty, students and community members.

Khalil discussed, to a sold out event, the different paths and opportunities for innovators and researchers to receive non-dilutive funding. With only have half of the audience familiar with the SBIR/STTR process and a few having previously receiving these grants, the goal of the seminar was to cover how to navigate the grant process and highlight the opportunities through USSOCOM.

