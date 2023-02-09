The Preeminent Academy of St Martin in the Fields Performs At Queens University

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world’s finest chamber orchestras, celebrated for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the greatest orchestral music. The Academy is currently led by music director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell. With more than 500 releases in a much-praised discography and extensive international touring, the Academy is well-known and loved by audiences throughout the world. The ensemble is also famed for recording the soundtrack for the multiple Oscar-winning film Amadeus with its founder Sir Neville Marriner in 1984.

Saturday, February 25 at 8:00pm

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Sandra Levine Theatre

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

