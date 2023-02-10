Charlotte Connects With An Executive-In-Residence

Retired Bank of America executive Charles Bowman is bringing his expertise to UNC Charlotte as an executive-in-residence.

In this role, Bowman — who retired from BofA in April 2022 after more than 25 years — will help to further connect the University in the Charlotte region.

“As this region’s public research university, UNC Charlotte looks forward to tapping into Charles’ knowledge, expertise and connections, not only in the Charlotte region but also across North Carolina,” said UNC Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We are incredibly fortunate to welcome him as an executive-in-residence and expect he will have a significant impact throughout his term.”

