Heritage Language Learning Symposium At UNC Charlotte

The symposium offers the possibility to learn about current research on heritage language learning as well as to get practical tools to teach Spanish to U.S. Spanish Heritage Speakers. Three prominent scholars have been engaged in the field of Heritage Language Education. The Presenters will share their research and knowledge with UNC Charlotte faculty, graduate and undergraduate students as well as with attendees from other institutions. For 2023, the Heritage Language Learning Symposium will focus on promoting a broad understanding of literacy practices and training for Latinx heritage speakers by bringing together experts in the fields of bilingual education.

