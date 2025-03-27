Three Queens University Women’s Basketball Athletes Make Academic All-District Team

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s basketball team saw three student-athletes land on the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team, as officially released by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.



In total, 16 student-athletes from six Atlantic Sun member institutions were represented. Bellarmine and Lipscomb led the way with four student-athletes earning honors while Queens and Austin Peay followed with three each.



For Queens, Ana Barreto, Jermany Mapp, and Aylesha Wade earned the honors. The 2024-2025 Academic All-District teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Eligible student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and competed in 90 percent of the games, or started 66 percent this season.



Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Fans can check out the full list of All-District recipients here. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. Those teams will be announced April 16, 2025.



For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

