Charlotte AI Literacy Day March 28

Friday, March 28, 2025

UNC Charlotte’s first AI Literacy Day is an opportunity for members of the Charlotte community to expand their use of AI tools for teaching and learning. Faculty and staff will share some of the tools and strategies they are using that help build a impactful lessons that are interactive and engaging for students.

The link below includes the schedule of workshops for the day near the bottom of the page. There is no limit to registering.

Join in to learn more about how we can partner with AI to make memorable learning experiences.

